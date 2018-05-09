New chairman to be elected today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After high political drama and political U-turns, finally, the Congress was able to reach a consensus with its allies on finalising the chairperson candidate at Thrikkakkara. The UDF, which regained a majority at Thrikkakkara last month by sabotaging the LDF in a political tug of war, will field M T Omana as its chairperson nominee and Sabu Francis, as its vice chairman.

Meanwhile, the Muslim League, which is a key ally of the Congress, has come out against fielding Sabu, who is back to the UDF camp after two and a half years as its vice chairman. After the local body elections, the UDF had won 21 seats and the LDF 20. The LDF and UDF rebels had one seat each. The UDF required only one more seat to get a majority of 22 seats. However, the LDF succeeded in wooing UDF rebel Sabu Francis and LDF rebel Nazar to their front.

The LDF thus got the support of 22 members. Sabu was also elected the vice chairman. Two years hence, Sabu has taken a sharp turn from his stance and alliance, having decided to go back to the UDF camp, thereby resulting in the LDF losing power. The Muslim League has four councillors at Thrikkakkara Municipality. The councillors have asked for the vice chairmanship, which was rejected by the Congress. It was after holding various meetings with the regional Muslim League leaders that the League councillors have given their nod to allow Sabu to contest as the vice chairman. Political experts said they are not seeing a chance for another political sabotage.

Interestingly, even if elected, Omana will get the chairmanship only for a one-year term. Ajitha Thankappan of the UDF might be given the remaining one year as the chairperson. With the Muslim League councillors strongly demanding vice-chairmanship, they might be given the coveted post for the last year. A decision in this regard will be discussed at the UDF meeting. The election will be held on Wednesday at 9 am.However, the LDF will have former chairperson K K Neenu as its chairperson candidate while K T Eldho will contest as the vice chairman.