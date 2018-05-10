Kochi: Aluva KSRTC bus stand to get a facelift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aluva KSRTC bus stand will get a facelift with an amount of Rs 5.90 crore being sanctioned for the construction of a new bus terminal and passenger amenity centre. The long-pending demand for a new KSRTC bus stand complex at Aluva is realising with the money allotted from the Legislative Assembly Constituency Asset Development Fund of Anwar Sadath MLA.

According to the officials, the construction of the new terminal would commence by August 15 if things go as per plan. A meeting convened by Transport Minister A K Saseendran held at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday drafted a final decision on the project. KSRTC managing director Tomin Thachankari and PWD officials attended the meeting.

The existing old buildings would be demolished and subsequently, the new building would be constructed. The Aluva depot operates services to various destinations across the state. Besides, it conducts chain services to North Paravur, Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, Muvattupuzha, Angamaly and outskirts of the district.

"The project was sanctioned following the long pending demands of the passengers. Earlier, a sum of Rs 2.27 crore has been allotted for the construction of garage-cum-office. However, the plan to construct a new terminal and passenger amenity centre would be a boon to hundreds of passengers", said Anwar Sadath MLA.

The existing-year-old building in Aluva lacks basic amenities hence the passengers are complaining to improve the condition. According to the officers, top KSRTC officers and PWD officers will visit the depot soon. The demolition works of the existing building would begin by August last this year.