Kozhikode native called IT quits to pursue her passion for music

KOCHI: She started learning music from a very young age and it was her passion. But when life forced her into the confines of an IT company, she felt stifled and dissatisfied. That was when Kozhikode native Shruti Sasidharan decided to return to the world of music. Now, she is a full-fledged playback singer, crooning in several languages.

Currently settled in Palarivattom in Kochi, she frequently commutes to Chennai for recordings. "From school to college, singing was always an integral part of my life. I used to participate in youth festivals and sing in musical clubs. But during my one-year stint in the IT world, I felt something missing," she told Express, adding earlier she could sing with complete delight and joy. But the tension and stress of the corporate world took its toll making her feel frustrated.

The moment Shruti realised this was not her space, she quit the job and had to make continuous efforts to come back to track. Shruti, who has sung in numerous advertisements, short films and movies, recently got her break in the upcoming flick Maradona. "Through a mutual friend, my voice was sent for auditioning to the film's music director Sushin Shyam. He thought my voice was perfect for the romantic track Kadhale and I got it," said Shruti, who has also sung in movies like Queen and Akashamittayi.

Shruti's passion has also helped her cross the borders of the state and sing in Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Assamese. Among this, she picked the last one as the toughest one to learn and sing. "In the initial stage, you find it difficult to pronounce the words and sing it with the right emotion, but with repeated efforts, I could pick it up," she said.

On her recording experiences, she mentioned sometimes it takes 2-3 hours while others take just half an hour. She highlighted the chemistry with the music director is also important for the song and a good rapport always makes the singer comfortable and stress-free.

Though Shruti's relatives were initially in a dilemma when she decided to take up singing, her dedication and its outcome made them realise music is her life. The talented singer continues to pursue her studies in classical music and also tries her hands at jazz during free hours.