Home Cities Kochi

Kozhikode native called IT quits to pursue her passion for music

Shruti Sasidharan started learning music from a very young age and it was her passion. But when life forced her into the confines of an IT company, she felt stifled and dissatisfied.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Meenakshy Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: She started learning music from a very young age and it was her passion. But when life forced her into the confines of an IT company, she felt stifled and dissatisfied. That was when Kozhikode native Shruti Sasidharan decided to return to the world of music. Now, she is a full-fledged playback singer, crooning in several languages.

Currently settled in Palarivattom in Kochi, she frequently commutes to Chennai for recordings. "From school to college, singing was always an integral part of my life. I used to participate in youth festivals and sing in musical clubs. But during my one-year stint in the IT world, I felt something missing," she told Express, adding earlier she could sing with complete delight and joy. But the tension and stress of the corporate world took its toll making her feel frustrated.

The moment Shruti realised this was not her space, she quit the job and had to make continuous efforts to come back to track. Shruti, who has sung in numerous advertisements, short films and movies, recently got her break in the upcoming flick Maradona. "Through a mutual friend, my voice was sent for auditioning to the film's music director Sushin Shyam. He thought my voice was perfect for the romantic track Kadhale and I got it," said Shruti, who has also sung in movies like Queen and Akashamittayi.

Shruti's passion has also helped her cross the borders of the state and sing in Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Assamese. Among this, she picked the last one as the toughest one to learn and sing. "In the initial stage, you find it difficult to pronounce the words and sing it with the right emotion, but with repeated efforts, I could pick it up," she said.

On her recording experiences, she mentioned sometimes it takes 2-3 hours while others take just half an hour. She highlighted the chemistry with the music director is also important for the song and a good rapport always makes the singer comfortable and stress-free.

Though Shruti's relatives were initially in a dilemma when she decided to take up singing, her dedication and its outcome made them realise music is her life. The talented singer continues to pursue her studies in classical music and also tries her hands at jazz during free hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shruti Sasidharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

KSINC moots new plan, corporation yet to warm up

Startup School’ 18 designed for students starts next week!

aluva063356

Kochi: Aluva KSRTC bus stand to get a facelift

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona