Home Cities Kochi

A delivery plan for customers

DhiSigma, a Kochi-based startup, caters to the problems related to last mile delivery, thereby, spending more time on sales

Published: 13th May 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: When we talk about sales, there are many parameters that need to be considered. The major one is how to keep sales consistent without the help of many sales people or delivery vehicles. DhiSigma, a Kochi-based startup has generated a new sales plan thereby coming up with a delivery plan for the customers.

Now they are catering to more than 50,000 customers, reducing their last mile delivery up to 20 per cent. DhiSigma is the brainchild of Ajith Nambiaruveetil, Ajith Govind and Liju Thomas. It started off as an IT product company focusing on technology solutions for transportation and logistics industry with distinctive focus on its last mile delivery solution. “We were working in the logistics domain.

That is the time when we found out that a lot of time goes in delivery and more vehicles will be required for it. So we thought of bringing out something that would solve the issue of transport,” said Ajith Nambiaruveetil, the co-founder of DhiSigma.

By size, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy. To meet the ever increasing demand and to attain saturation coverage of the market, FMCG companies have been stocking up as many outlets as possible by deploying a robust and often complex distribution network.

The companies typically follow the order booking model for tertiary logistics wherein a sales person takes the order from the retailer which is the delivered the next day by a van. Sales Beats hence tend to be an integral part of field Sales and Marketing activities. This is germane to all distribution models. DhiSigma works on eliminating the inefficiencies that creep into the distribution network as a consequence of manual planning.

With automated sales and supply route generation, the solution increases the asset utilisation and coverage and cuts down the distance travelled by the sales executives and delivery vehicles, thereby enabling the sales person to spend more time at the customer site.

Additionally, the solution has been found to increase the operational efficiency and improved cost savings. Funded by bootstrap method, the annual turnover of the company is Rs 2 crore.

Ajith says, “We are trying to find other markets as we focus on getting the product.” Having successfully piloted the solution for the distributor of a leading multinational FMCG company in Kerala, DhiSigma was selected for the pan-India implementation of the solution for the FMCG major.

With the help of DhiSigma, the clients have been able to have increased savings in both supply and delivery operations.

Benefits of DhiSigma

  • Maximum coverage with minimum vehicles
  • Reduce fuel consumption
  • Spend more time on sales  and less on travel
  • Less carbon footprint
  • Cut down on footprints
  • Cut down on vehicles
  • Increase customer confidence with flawless accuracy
  • On-time delivery
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kochouseph Chittilappilly honoured at ‘Hrudaya Sangamam’

Bugs fixed, the short film way: A techie’s dream project comes to life

Survival technique for traditions

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'