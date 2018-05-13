A delivery plan for customers

Steni Simon By

KOCHI: When we talk about sales, there are many parameters that need to be considered. The major one is how to keep sales consistent without the help of many sales people or delivery vehicles. DhiSigma, a Kochi-based startup has generated a new sales plan thereby coming up with a delivery plan for the customers.

Now they are catering to more than 50,000 customers, reducing their last mile delivery up to 20 per cent. DhiSigma is the brainchild of Ajith Nambiaruveetil, Ajith Govind and Liju Thomas. It started off as an IT product company focusing on technology solutions for transportation and logistics industry with distinctive focus on its last mile delivery solution. “We were working in the logistics domain.

That is the time when we found out that a lot of time goes in delivery and more vehicles will be required for it. So we thought of bringing out something that would solve the issue of transport,” said Ajith Nambiaruveetil, the co-founder of DhiSigma.

By size, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy. To meet the ever increasing demand and to attain saturation coverage of the market, FMCG companies have been stocking up as many outlets as possible by deploying a robust and often complex distribution network.

The companies typically follow the order booking model for tertiary logistics wherein a sales person takes the order from the retailer which is the delivered the next day by a van. Sales Beats hence tend to be an integral part of field Sales and Marketing activities. This is germane to all distribution models. DhiSigma works on eliminating the inefficiencies that creep into the distribution network as a consequence of manual planning.

With automated sales and supply route generation, the solution increases the asset utilisation and coverage and cuts down the distance travelled by the sales executives and delivery vehicles, thereby enabling the sales person to spend more time at the customer site.

Additionally, the solution has been found to increase the operational efficiency and improved cost savings. Funded by bootstrap method, the annual turnover of the company is Rs 2 crore.

Ajith says, “We are trying to find other markets as we focus on getting the product.” Having successfully piloted the solution for the distributor of a leading multinational FMCG company in Kerala, DhiSigma was selected for the pan-India implementation of the solution for the FMCG major.

With the help of DhiSigma, the clients have been able to have increased savings in both supply and delivery operations.

