AR Rahman fans left in lurch as rain plays spoilsport at concert venue in Kochi

With rain playing spoilsport, hundreds of Rahman fans who had reached the venue well in advance returned home a drenched and disappointed lot after waiting for hours.​

Published: 13th May 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting at the the venue of the show after it was abandoned owing to rain

By  Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-anticipated AR Rahman music concert, which was scheduled to be held at a controversial parcel of land in Irumpanam on Saturday evening, was cancelled at the last minute after evening showers turned the venue into a muddy lake.Though sources said the concert will be held on Sunday, no official confirmation was received in this regard.

With rain playing spoilsport, hundreds of Rahman fans who had reached the venue well in advance returned home a drenched and disappointed lot after waiting for hours.“Even the way to reach the venue was slippery. However, enduring all difficulties, we reached the venue just to get a glimpse of our favourite musician. It’s really painful to miss the music show of such a great legend,” said Sajini, who came all the way from Thiruvananthapuram with her husband and one-year-old baby. Many fans criticised the organisers for conducting such a high-profile show in a converted paddy field.“If their aim was to conduct a music programme, they shouldn’t have chosen this paddy field. 

They could have chosen Marine Drive or any other big venue. Through this, they aimed at converting the paddy field so that they can construct high-rise buildings. It’s a business and we are the fools,” lamented a 50-year-old music fan.Since only a narrow road was available for reaching the venue, traffic snarls also emerged as a big issue. The people who had parked their vehicles at the venue took nearly three hours to get out of there.

