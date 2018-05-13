Home Cities Kochi

The forgotten underpasses

It’s one year since the decision was taken to construct two underpasses at Eechamukku and Civil station junction, but no steps have been taken in this regard yet.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s one year since the decision was taken to construct two underpasses at Eechamukku and Civil station junction, but no steps have been taken in this regard yet. The decision was taken to end the traffic snarls on the Seaport-Airport road.

Though the project was mooted by Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas and District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla,  not a single step was taken either by the district administration or by the MLA.

Though the meeting directed the RBDCK and PWD to prepare a project, not a single report has been tabled by the agencies too. While the PWD was asked to prepare the report of constructing under passage at Civil Station, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited  (RBDCK) was asked to do the same at Eechamukku.

“The district administration has brought new traffic diversion at Civil Station Junction.  But this is not what the people of Thrikkakara expect from the District administration. It is their responsibility to direct the two agencies to submit the report. Since the project would ease the traffic congestion at Kakkanad, it received a warm reception. The Collector and the MLA should take the responsibility to give a new lease of life to the project,” said an officer who attended the meeting.

RBDCK general manager J Raveendran said at present DPR for the road between NAD -Mahilalayam is progressing. “We haven’t received any request from the government in this regard,” had said
When contacted, the District collector said only the primary discussions happened and rest have to be approved by the government.  “ The project is on our priority list. Since it’s a big project, government intervention is inevitable. Positive action will be taken without much delay,” said Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.

