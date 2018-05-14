Award for Kunnukara grama panchayat president 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The best Grama Panchayat President Award for 2017-2018 fiscal year, instituted by the Kerala Youth Guidance Movement, was awarded to Kunnukara grama panchayat president Francis Tharayil. The award carries a citation and Rs 25,000. Tharayil won the award based on the developmental activities he undertook, organisational skill, proper usage of the plan funds, the excellence of leadership, selfless service and recognition beyond political affiliation. The jury included Dr Lissie Paul, K A Devassy and M K Parameshwaran.

The committee selected him after collecting information from District Planning Commissioner, District Municipality and people. His work centred around the marginalised and socially backward sections of the society and their upliftment.

The award ceremony will be held on June 17 at Ernakulam Town Hall and Minister for Local Self-Government K T Jaleel will inaugurate the function. He was instrumental in providing pension to 736 employees and got recognised in the state. He collaborated with K V Thomas MP, the chairman of the ‘Vidyadanam Trust’, to give insurance to families with differently abled members.

As a part of Life Mission Scheme 2017-2018 fiscal year, every house allocated under the scheme was finished and became first in the state to do so. Land included in the Life Mission for the fiscal year 2018-19 was already given capital to do the construction. As many as 69 houses are under construction in this scheme.

Under the Rubber Mission Scheme, the Central Government selected Kunnukara gram panchayat out of eight villages - and got Rs 15 crore rupees. Using this amount, Pakal Veedu, LP School, Anganvadis, primary ahealth centre and solar panel projects were initiated.During his tenure, he also started free PSC coaching for the unemployed youth. Furthermore, he was also able to set up schools for differently-abled children, which was a huge success. Francis Tharayin was first elected to the block panchayath in 2010.