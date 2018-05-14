Kochouseph Chittilappilly honoured at ‘Hrudaya Sangamam’

By Express News Service

KOCHI:‘ Hrudaya Sangamam 2018’ was jointly organised by the Heart Care Foundation and Lisie Heart Institute at Avenue Centre at Panampilly Nagar here on Sunday. Inaugurating the event, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said it’s not the material gains achieved by a person that matter in the long run, but what he/she does for others.

“When we scrutinise what we have done for others, the scoresheet might display a big zero. So, the programmes like Hrudaya Sangamam are an inspiration. It extols people to manifest themselves as benefactors by helping fellow human beings and in the process transform into a kind-hearted person,” the Speaker said.

On the occasion, the Speaker presented this year’s Social Excellence Award instituted by the Heart Care Foundation to Kochouseph Chittilappilly, chairman, V-Guard Group. The award consists of a citation and gold medallion. In his award acceptance speech, Kochouseph Chittilappilly said all he is doing is giving back what he has taken from society.

Fr Thomas Vaikathuparambil, director, Lisie Hospital; Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, chairman, Heart Care Foundation and cardiac surgeon; Dr Jacob Abraham, trustee, Heart Care Foundation, and Foundation Medical Panel chairman Dr Rony Mathew spoke on the occasion.