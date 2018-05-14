Week-long expo at Marine Drive to mark government’s second-anniversary fete

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A week-long exhibition at Marine Drive here from May 16 to 22, featuring over 140 stalls, will mark the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF Government. Education Minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate the programme at 5 pm on May 16. Hibi Eden MLA will preside over the function. Music director M K Arjunan Master will be honoured at the function the day.

The district administration, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and I&PRD will organise a slew of programmes to mark the anniversary and highlight the achievements of the government in the past two years. The welfare programmes and achievements of various departments such as Excise, Labour, Fisheries, Social Justice, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, IT, Health, Kudumbashree, Bamboo Mission, Collegiate Education, Civil Supplies and GST will be showcased at the expo.

The programmes will begin with a seminar on electrical safety organised by Electrical Inspectorate at 2 pm on May 16. ‘Arjuna Sangeetham’, a musical programme to pay tribute to Arjunan Master, will be held at 7 pm. A seminar on responsible tourism organised by the DTPC will be held at 11 am on May 17. A seminar on ‘disaster management’ will be held at 7 pm, followed by Bharatanatyam performance by Bhoomika and a ghazal concert.

On May 18, a seminar on e-governance will be held under the aegis of Akshaya at 11 am. The Social Justice Department and Women and Child Development Department will organise a seminar on ‘Safety and Challenges’ at 1.30 pm, followed by cultural programmes by various art collectives under the Social Justice Department. ‘Ente Keralam’, a dance performance by Kerala Kalamandalam will be staged at 7 pm.

Seminars on road safety and relevance of public education will be organised by the MVD and Education Department respectively on May 19. A classical music performance by teachers of Maharaja’s College and a musical fiction by RLV College Tripunithura will also be staged.A dance performance by Kalamandalam Swarnadeepa and puppetry by Greenix Village, Fort Kochi, will be staged on May 20. Prior to this, seminars on housing, waste treatment and water conservation will also be held. Screening of films by Kerala Chalachitra Academy will be organised at 7.30 pm on May 21 and 22.