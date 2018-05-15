Home Cities Kochi

A much-needed initiative with a creative title

Samir Dayal Singh and his team are taking efforts to make clean public toilets a reality through the project Humble Shit under their startup Humble Innovations

 Meenakshy Menon


Oh shit! When one says this, it usually refers to a mistake or blunder. But there is a team who describes it in a positive way: their firm is called The Humble Shit.
The word might leave one in splits, but this is not a joke to laugh off. This is a young group’s maiden initiative under their startup Humble Innovations. Their objective: finding solutions for dirty public toilets in urban areas. “It’s high time we discuss this in the open. That is the reason we titled the initiative as Humble Shit to give an image of a young forward-thinking group who are working for the betterment of the environment,” said co-founder Samir Dayal Singh, a Bihar native residing in Kochi since last five years.
Samir said that their pilot project, which began at Amrita Ho

Published: 15th May 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Meenakshy Menon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Oh shit! When one says this, it usually refers to a mistake or blunder. But there is a team who describes it in a positive way: their firm is called The Humble Shit.The word might leave one in splits, but this is not a joke to laugh off. This is a young group’s maiden initiative under their startup Humble Innovations. Their objective: finding solutions for dirty public toilets in urban areas. “It’s high time we discuss this in the open. That is the reason we titled the initiative as Humble Shit to give an image of a young forward-thinking group who are working for the betterment of the environment,” said co-founder Samir Dayal Singh, a Bihar native residing in Kochi since last five years.

Samir said that their pilot project, which began at Amrita Hospital from May 7, has been receiving a terrific response. “We have instilled a Toilet Monitoring System near the wash basin of four bathrooms located at different places within the hospital with three response buttons (Good, Average and Bad) and people give their ratings after using the bathroom,” said  Samir. He mentioned that the other day they received negative feedback for a bathroom and their team immediately informed the authorities.  “Within two hours, a good rating was recorded once the toilet was cleaned,” he said. 

Samir said that they take a note of the feedback they receive through the database Toiletmonitor.in, which provides the ratings along with the location. He said they are also planning to come up with various posters to influence the users to give ratings. They also maintain a website www.humbleshit.com where the team communicates with people from various strata to discuss their experiences of using public toilets and asks for ideas and suggestions. 

Samir, an alumnus of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) thought of this initiative when his mother collapsed in a public toilet in Bihar in 2016.  For Humble Shit, Samir is being supported by the Kerala Startup Mission and CUSAT. 

Samir said that as the toilet monitoring system was their entry into the market, they will slowly look out for other methods to fulfil their objective. He noted that theywant to provide tech solutions and is currently doing a research on it“My team and I alone cannot solve the problem, so the people should also take it up but we will do our best through our project,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

LDF government second anniversary: Ask what the government has done for you

Bus employee held for sexual abuse in Ernakulam

Handcuffs

Job racket busted; four arrested

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls