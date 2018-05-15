A novel way to tackle malnutrition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) along with Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar and Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, West Bengal has joined hands with Malaysia’s WorldFish Centre to fight malnutrition in India.

Director General of ICAR Trilochan Mohapatra and International Centre for Living Aquatic Resources Management (ICLARM) Director General Gareth Johanstone signed a collaborative work plan on Fish Agri- Food System for the period 2018-19 at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi recently.

WorldFish senior scientist Chadag Vishnumurthy Mohan, Joy Krushna Jena, P Pravin, Sudhir Raizada, Ravishankar C N, B K Das, S S Mishra, and other senior officers from DARE and ICAR were present. The MoU aims at addressing the three interlinked challenges of sustainable aquaculture, sustainable small scale fisheries, and enhancing the contribution of fish to nutrition and health of the poor in priority geographies of Africa, Asia and the Pacific.