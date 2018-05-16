Home Cities Kochi

Gold and cigarettes seized at airport

The Intelligence Wing of the Customs Department at the Cochin International Airport seized 1,227 grams of gold, 13.77 kg of Indian tobacco and 20 cartons of cigarettes in the past one week.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Intelligence Wing of the Customs Department at the Cochin International Airport seized 1,227 grams of gold, 13.77 kg of Indian tobacco and 20 cartons of cigarettes in the past one week.
Starting from May 9, Customs officers made three gold seizures and intercepted smuggling of Indian tobacco and cigarettes. The intelligence officers of Customs seized 13.77 kg of tobacco valued at Rs 30,600 which was concealed in a checked-in baggage. The seizure was effected from a native of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh who was departing to Doha on May 5. Similarly, on May 12, 233 grams of circular gold rods valued at Rs 7.42 lakh was seized from a Malappuram native who arrived from Doha.

In another case, two gold chains weighing 151 grams valued at Rs  4.81 lakh were seized from a persons hailing from Malappuram who arrived from Dubai on May 13.On May 14, 20 cartons of cigarettes valued at Rs 30,00 was seized from a Kozhikode native who arrived from Dubai. The intelligence officers also seized 843 grams of gold converted into a thick brown coloured paste which prima facie appeared to be gold in compound form. The seizure was effected from a native of Kozhikode who had arrived from Bangkok. The compound is being subjected to chemical examination at the Customs laboratory.
The seizures were made under the provision of the Customs Act 1962.

