Job racket busted; four arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The City Police on Tuesday night busted a job racket operating from a hotel in the city and arrested four persons. The arrested are Ranjith Nambiar, Selvan, Karthi and Vinesh. Ranjith is a Malayali residing in Chennai while the others are Tamil Nadu natives, said the officers.

The racket was busted in a search conducted by a police team led by Ernakulam ACP K Laljy, following a complaint received from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The AAI had complained that a group conducted interviews at the hotel, while posing as AAI officers offering jobs. The fraud came to light after a person who attended the interview cross-checked the information about AAI offering jobs, with his friends in the aviation sector.