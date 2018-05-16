Home Cities Kochi

Two-day conference on education from today

The CBSE will organise a two-day national conference for teachers on 'Education for Sustainable Development' at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School here on May 16 and 17.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The CBSE will organise a two-day national conference for teachers on 'Education for Sustainable Development' at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School here on May 16 and 17. According to the organisers, the mantra of sustainable development is self explanatory and admirably fits into the world of education because it scripts the future of a nation and sets a tone for understanding humanity.
Around 1,000 teachers from all over the country as well as abroad will participate in the conference.
Of the 100 research papers received, selected ones will presented in the conference.

