Home Cities Kochi

Cinema for thought

With a motive to imprint the attitude of selflessness and care in the minds of children, director A V Thampan's documentary, 'Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty', grabbed the spotlight at the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK).

Published: 17th May 2018 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Aiswarya N
Express News Service

KOCHI:With a motive to imprint the attitude of selflessness and care in the minds of children, director A V Thampan's documentary, 'Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty', grabbed the spotlight at the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK).

This documentary - based on the life of Tiffany Brar, a visually challenged community service worker - was shot, edited and released on Women's Day. The work also won the state award for best documentary. Tiffany also features in the documentary.

Pointing out that films can change the perspective of children, Thampan admires ICFFK for creating this enormous opportunity for children. "ICFFK being the platform for screening valuable movies to children, aids them in building a habit for watching good things in life," he says.

Tiffany is the daughter of Lieutenant General T P S Brar and Leslie Brar. Thampan's documentary revolves around her life, which she has dedicated to the service of others. A major highlight of the documentary is how the blind young woman helps people with sight.

'Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty' is the second work of Thampan to be screened at an international festival. 'K G George, the Master,' was screened at IFFK (International Film Festival of Kerala). "Tiffany is a great inspiration to all children. Beginning and ending aren't really required for a visual art. The content and message are what matters," says Thampan. "Cinema and literature are very much attached to life. They pave way for good deeds."

Despite hurdles, Thampan now had made more than a 100 documentaries. "I was brought up listening to stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Sketching the stories and then visualising them was my first step toward cinema," says Thampan. The real achievement is when someone recognises us based on our work even after our demise, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Permit system for autos at Ernakulam South railway station

Aluva Traffic Police book bus crew for rash driving

South Railway Overbridge: Experts allay fears, say cracks are superficial

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls