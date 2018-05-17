Cinema for thought

Aiswarya N By

Express News Service

KOCHI:With a motive to imprint the attitude of selflessness and care in the minds of children, director A V Thampan's documentary, 'Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty', grabbed the spotlight at the International Children's Film Festival of Kerala (ICFFK).

This documentary - based on the life of Tiffany Brar, a visually challenged community service worker - was shot, edited and released on Women's Day. The work also won the state award for best documentary. Tiffany also features in the documentary.

Pointing out that films can change the perspective of children, Thampan admires ICFFK for creating this enormous opportunity for children. "ICFFK being the platform for screening valuable movies to children, aids them in building a habit for watching good things in life," he says.

Tiffany is the daughter of Lieutenant General T P S Brar and Leslie Brar. Thampan's documentary revolves around her life, which she has dedicated to the service of others. A major highlight of the documentary is how the blind young woman helps people with sight.

'Prakasham Parathunna Penkutty' is the second work of Thampan to be screened at an international festival. 'K G George, the Master,' was screened at IFFK (International Film Festival of Kerala). "Tiffany is a great inspiration to all children. Beginning and ending aren't really required for a visual art. The content and message are what matters," says Thampan. "Cinema and literature are very much attached to life. They pave way for good deeds."

Despite hurdles, Thampan now had made more than a 100 documentaries. "I was brought up listening to stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Sketching the stories and then visualising them was my first step toward cinema," says Thampan. The real achievement is when someone recognises us based on our work even after our demise, he added.