Fort Kochi street painter Jaleel dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist Jaleel, famous for his street paintings died on Wednesday early morning in Mattancherry. He was 53. Hailing from Kochangady, he had been drawing since he was eight. His paintings, particularly the depiction of the tsunami and the Fort Kochi boat tragedy of August 2015, are still appreciated.

His paintings were inspired by his travels to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and around Kerala and also portrayed the emotions of people. The walls of the Bastian Bungalow had been Jaleel's canvas for several years. The funeral was held at Mattancherry.