Home Cities Kochi

Fort Kochi street painter Jaleel dies

Artist Jaleel, famous for his street paintings died on Wednesday early morning in Mattancherry. He was 53.

Published: 17th May 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

A man taking a photo of the paintings of artist Jaleel | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist Jaleel, famous for his street paintings died on Wednesday early morning in Mattancherry. He was 53. Hailing from Kochangady, he had been drawing since he was eight. His paintings, particularly the depiction of the tsunami and the Fort Kochi boat tragedy of August 2015, are still appreciated. 

His paintings were inspired by his travels to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and around Kerala and also portrayed the emotions of people.  The walls of the Bastian Bungalow had been Jaleel's canvas for several years. The funeral was held at Mattancherry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Permit system for autos at Ernakulam South railway station

Aluva Traffic Police book bus crew for rash driving

South Railway Overbridge: Experts allay fears, say cracks are superficial

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls