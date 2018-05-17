Kochi City police seize four vehicles used for land-filling activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police on Wednesday seized four vehicles engaged in filling earth illegally in a 1.5 acre-plot near Vellakkanavu temple in Tripunithura. The local residents have been raising complaints regarding the land-filling activities taking place in the area for the past couple of months.

The seized vehicles were shifted to Tripunithura police station for further verification. The Tripunithura police will file a report with the District Collector in the coming days.