Preliminary probe ordered against Balagram Cooperative bank officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday ordered a preliminary inquiry against present and former functionaries of the Balagram Service Cooperative Bank in Idukki, over alleged fund misappropriation and malpractices. As many as 34 persons associated with the bank, including its present and former board members and secretaries, will face inquiry.

The court ordered the Idukki DySP of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct the preliminary inquiry and file a report before July 2. The inquiry was ordered on a complaint filed by Santhosh K S of Udumbanchola who alleged said the respondents committed criminal misappropriation by abusing their position as public servants. “Their criminal acts are evident from the report of the inquiry conducted by the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies,” the complaint said.

Santhosh claimed following allegations of financial misappropriation, the Joint Registrar dispersed the governing body of the bank. He alleged misappropriation was held in the form of cheque collections, issuing loans without guarantee, loans granted on fake documents and officers’ recruitment after accepting bribe.

Though Santhosh listed 38 respondents in his complaint, the court ordered preliminary inquiry against 34 respondents. “On perusal of the complaint and the documents produced with it, I am satisfied there is scope for proceeding with an inquiry regarding the allegations raised against them,” the judge ordered.