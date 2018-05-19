21-yr-old girl dies after container lorry hits scooter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old girl died after the scooter she was riding pillion was run over by a container lorry at Kunnumpuram Signal Junction near Edappally on Friday. The deceased was identified as Karthika Vijayan, a resident of Payayirikkal House, Rajeev Gandhi Lane, Maradu, who was proceeding to the Amrita School of Arts and Sciences along with her friend to appear for their BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) exam.

According to the police, the incident took place while the motorist tried to overtake the vehicle through the left side. "The incident took place at Kunnumpuram Junction. When the duo reached the junction, the signal turned red and immediately they tried to take the vehicle through the left side. Meanwhile, a container lorry driver too took to the left in a bid to overtake the vehicles in front.

"The scooter hit the middle portion of the lorry. The victim, who was riding pillion, fell under the lorry and was run over," said the police.Though her friend escaped with minor injuries, Karthika died on the spot.

However, the driver of the container lorry fled the scene. “A search is on to nab him. A case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) was registered at the Edappally Traffic police station,” the police said.