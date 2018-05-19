AR Rahman show: Prima facie probe shows land was filled to conduct the show

Anilkumar T By

Another jolt for A R Rahman show organisers. After rain played spoilsport leading to the cancellation of the much-hyped show planned to be held at Irumpanam last week, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has issued a direction to the Ernakulam District Collector to reinstate the land, which was filled using concrete metals and M-Sand for the conduct of the show.

"The directive was issued based on the complaints received by the Revenue Minister from the local people and environmental activists. In the prima facie probe, it has been found that the land was filled to conduct the show. The order directs the district administration to re-instate the converted land with immediate effect," said a source close to the Revenue Minister's office.

According to the Kanayannur Tahsildar, around 12 acres of land was converted for conducting the show. He had earlier issued a directive to Thiruvankulam Village Officer to initiate a stop memo to the landowner against converting the controversial land.

As per the order, the illegal landfilling was held in survey number 188/2, 188/3, 188/4, 188/5, 189/1, 189/2, 189/3, 189/4, 189/5, 189/6, 190/1, 190/2, and 190/3 which is owned by the Medical Trust Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvankulam village officials said they will initiate legal action on Saturday if the owner failed to reinstate the land. "The organisers had promised to restore the land by Friday. An affidavit in this regard was also submitted to the Village Office prior to the event," said the village officer.

When contacted, the district administration said action to reinstate the land would be taken only after getting the order from the Revenue Minister's office. " I have to look into it as I don't have the details now," said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, when asked about the order.

With rain playing spoilsport, hundreds of Rahman fans who had reached the venue well in advance, returned drenched and disappointed. Even the organisers also drew flak from several quarters for organising an event of the international artist in such a pathetic condition.

Though Express tried to contact the Medical Trust Hospital authorities, none responded.

