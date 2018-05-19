Duo duped, online fraudsters strike again in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths hailing from Alangad here fell prey to online fraudsters after they were tricked into sharing their One Time Password (OTP). Consequently, the duo lost `69, 507 from their credit card.

However, the amount was returned to the duo’s account following the alacrity shown by the police. Earlier, after realising they had been duped, the victims approached the Cyber Cell which started a probe into the incident.

“The fraudsters had called up the victims under the guise of private bank officers and they were asked to share the OTP for renewing the credit card. The amount was used to purchase goods from an online website,” police said.

The officers got in touch with the online company and ordered them to cancel the order.

“We have been running a campaign to sensitise the public on handling credit/debit cards and online transactions. “Often people share the One Time Password on receiving calls from fraudsters posing as bank officers. We will intensify the campaign to prevent such online frauds,” a police officer said.