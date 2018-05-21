Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets heads of churches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday interacted with the heads of various Christian churches. After the meeting, Pinarayi said the government’s stance on protecting the minority rights and secular values is transparent and determined.

“Even when the atrocities against the minority communities are increasing in other states, the situation is entirely different in Kerala. It was through the efforts of the nationalist movement and Communist parties which worked on the strong base of secular values that such a situation is existing in Kerala.

Even in Kerala, some deliberate attempts are made so as to shatter the base of secularism. The government is very cautious nowadays,” said Pinarayi. The Chief Minister also praised the role played by educational institutions managed by minority communities in raising the standard of education here. Minister K T Jaleel presided over the meeting.