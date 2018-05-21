Home Cities Kochi

Kerala natanam adds spice to ICFFK

A bevy of cultural programmes was organised as part of the film fete which pepped up the evenings

Published: 21st May 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishal Vinayan
Express News Service

KOCHI:With lustrous attires and dazzling jewellery, students of the Guru Gopinath Natanagramam enthralled the young film lovers with a different kind of visual experience- Kerala Natanam.

"Kerala Natanam is an evolved version of Kathakali which can portray contemporary issues in a simple style that even the common man can easily grasp," explains Solomon, one of the main organisers of the cultural event held at Tagore here. Initially known as Sargaathmaka

Nritham, the style of dance was developed by Guru Gopinath in 1994. The style adopts the angika abhinaya(body movements and gestures) and satvika abhinaya(facial expressions) from Kathakali and has made a significant deviation in the aharya abhinaya(costume mode) by dressing according to the theme portrayed.

"We wish to educate the children about cultural art forms indigenous to our culture," says Sudarshan, the secretary of Natanagramam, when asked about the purpose of the event. "I believe that the there is a growing interest among children towards these art forms and events such as these can encourage them to be part of a cultural society like ours," he added. Natanagramam was established in 1995 to impart training to young folks in various art forms such as classical music, light music and instrumentals such as veena and tabla.

The first of the three dances visually painted ONV Kurup's famous poem 'Pengal'. " Women being suppressed under the roles of a sister, mother and daughter- this is the theme of the poem," says S Pankajavalli, one of the coordinators of the event. Verses from the Vedic

'Paramapurusha' scripture were portrayed in the second dance and 'Malayalam Sreshtabasha' was the concept of the third.

"I've always been a lover of all dance forms but I was more curious about Kerala Natanam and hence I joined Natanagramam," said Parvathy Suresh, a class 12th performer of the institution. "I cut classes to attend dance programmes and my parents give me full support to pursue my passion," she added. Gangotri Skariah, a class 4 student was eager to see the new dance form that her friends were discussing about. "The interest towards dance is definitely growing. I know several of my friends who learn Bharatanatiyam and I too have performed at various stages," she said, when asked about the interest of her peers towards art forms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Whatmore dedicates pavilion: Perpetuating the memory of Kerala cricket pioneer Kelappan Thampuran

Kamal invites Pinarayi to his party rally

Pinarayi meets heads of churches

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding