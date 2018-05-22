Kerala: ASI accused of molesting minor girl surrenders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thalayolaparambu ASI Nassar A H, who was on the run for over two weeks following the alleged molestation of a minor girl at Pulleppady here, surrendered before the Central CI on Monday.

The 48-year-old ASI, a resident of Vaikom, turned himself in before Central CI A Anantalal after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Monday.

He was arrested and produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody. Officers said the incident happened on April 28 when the accused allegedly attempted to molest the 17-year-old girl, a distant relative of his, inside the elevator of an exam coaching centre.

He then allegedly threatened the girl she would be killed if she revealed the incident to anyone. The incident came to light after the victim refused to attend classes for nearly two weeks after the incident. She finally revealed her “ordeal” to her parents who lodged a police complaint. A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) was registered.