Malayalam actor assault: Court to consider pleas on May 26

The accused, including first accused Sunilkumar aka Pulsar Suni, filed the bail petitions.

Published: 22nd May 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on Monday posted the hearing of the bail pleas moved by the accused in the actor assault case to May 26. The petition moved by the victim seeking a woman judge to conduct the trial proceedings, a special court for speedy trial and a private lawyer in addition to the special prosecutor will also be considered on the day.

The accused, including first accused Sunilkumar aka Pulsar Suni, filed the bail petitions. Earlier, actor Dileep was released on bail. With the disposal of the petitions, the court will announce the date for the deposition of witnesses.

