KMRL jumps on the bandwagon and Kochiites are loving it  

There are enough takers for the bicycles provided by KMRL at every Metro stations and the agency is planning to introduce more bicycles soon

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

The cycle rack of KMRL at Changampuzha Park Station  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:It seems the relaunching of the bike sharing programme by KMRL has succeeded in attracting the public. Though the bicycle sharing programme was launched in 2017, it had found only a few followers.

As per the plan, the commuters can use bicycles for free to travel short distances within the city limits. However, the KMRL by joining hands with Athi's Bicycle Club and Axis Bank's Kochi1 card, relaunched the programme last month. In its second innings, there are enough takers for the bicycles and considering the surge in demand, the agency is planning to introduce more bicycles soon.

“Till May 17, we have seen an active participation of the public. Around 500 people have registered in the last two weeks. We have been unable to provide cycles to all of them because of the steep increase in demand. We will be receiving payments from Axis Bank in a couple of weeks and are planning to add more bicycles soon,” said Athi’s Bicycle Club founder M S Athirup.

The facility will be available from Maharaja's College Metro Station to Edappally Metro station from the cycle racks which are set up near the stations. The locations of the cycles are at Menaka Jn (opposite the Gateway Hotel), near KTDC on Vivekananda Road (next to Ernakulam South Railway station entrance), Ernakulam North Railway station (underneath the bridge), Kaloor (opposite the private bus stand) and on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. To avail the facility, one has to enrol in a membership programme and the member has to send a text message while taking and returning the bicycles. The bicycles can be taken from any rack and returned to any rack. After returning the bicycle to the rack, the member should ensure it is locked. The bicycles can be used free of cost for up to 100 hours every month and the usage will automatically get blocked beyond 100 hours.

To avail the facility, SMS: rack code bicycle id to 9645511155. To register, SMS name*address*email-ID*profession to the same number. Helpline number: 9744011777. Website: www.abcpbs.in.

