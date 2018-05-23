Home Cities Kochi

Let’s go clubbing with stamps

When a group of senior citizens, gather on a Sunday as part of a religious club, one would expect prayers and communion to happen.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

stamps044019

stamps044019

By Abdul Haleem Sherif
Express News Service

KOCHI:When a group of senior citizens, gather on a Sunday as part of a religious club, one would expect prayers and communion to happen. The scene is quite different when the members of Religious Stamp Exchange Club (RSEC) meet on the second Sunday of every month.

Their religion centres on stamps, postcards and everything related to philatelic and discuss them whenever they meet up. Founded in 1970, RSEC has over 400 members at present from all parts of India and even expatriates from the United States. Some of the members are winners philately exhibitions held at international level. India has a strong presence in the international community of stamp collectors, says E P James, member of RSEC and founder of the Thrissur Philatelic Club. "Indian stamps are very valuable in the global market, especially the pre-independent stamps," he said.

Not only do these stamp collectors discuss stamps, they also exchange, buy and sell within each other. Guidebooks on philately and the latest copy of The American Philatelist are referred to check the market price of rare stamps that are offered for sale. The collections are mostly thematic, ranging from general themes such as birds to very specific ones such as a particular species of parrots or a famous historical event. As stamps represent culture, philatelists have a vast knowledge of diverse culture and traditions of the world. James mentioned that with the habit of letter writing almost dead among new generations, the interest in collecting stamps has also sharply declined. This can be observed from the absence of young members in these gatherings.

Sadasivan Nair, Vice President of RSEC, opined philately requires a lot of patience. "The younger generations are not used to wait for anything. When messages can be instantly sent across through the internet, they will not wait for things like letters and stamps. The younger people are not patient enough to get into philately,” he said. Initiatives are taken to develop an interest in stamps among the students. Philatelic exhibitions are being held in collaboration with schools and colleges to promote the habit among teenagers and the youth.

Philately is not just a hobby, but can also be viewed as a business. Huge turnover takes place in the online market where rare stamps are usually auctioned off to the highest bidder. With an instant exchange of pictures and secure money transactions, stamp collection has already taken a new form in this digital age. Now, it is up to the younger generation to inherit this rich culture. This was the wish expressed by many of the collectors, some of whom have been practising philately for decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold