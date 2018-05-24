Kerala High Court appoints advocate commissioner to file report on Unniesobhavan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday appointed an advocate commissioner to file a report about the functioning of Unniesobhavan at Madukkarai in Coimbatore. The court issued the order on an habeas corpus writ petition filed by a Kochi native alleging that his wife and three children were illegally detained at a retreat centre named Unniesobhavan.

The petitioner alleged that the retreat authorities were wooing innocent persons, particularly women, from Kerala on false promises.Earlier, when the petition came up before the court, the police had produced his wife and three children before the court. The prosecutor had also informed the court that the police had registered an FIR under POCSO Act, following the disclosures by the children and the mother.

The court had directed to send the mother and children to a hostel in Kochi and appointed a clinical psychologist to counsel the children. The court also impleaded suo motu the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, and DYSP, Madukkarai, as respondents in the petition.