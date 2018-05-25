Kochi: Snake bites Civil Police Officer on VVIP security duty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Civil Police Officer (CPO), who was deployed on VVIP security as part of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's visit here, was admitted to hospital after suffering a snake bite in the small hours of Thursday. The victim Rojin Jinson attached to the Kalamassery Armed Reserve police camp is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly. The incident occurred when the CPO was about to take rest inside the storeroom of a star hotel in Nedumbassery. The hotel authorities had provided the store room to the six-police officers deployed on VVIP duty.



"The snake bit the officer when he tried to push it away. Rojin raised an alarm following which the fellow officers rushed to his aid and took him to hospital. The police personnel also managed to catch the snake - a Russel's Viper - and showed it to the doctors," said an officer. The police officer has been administered anti-snake venom and he is currently under observation in the ICU as the venom is likely to affect the functioning of the kidney, which can be established only after 24 hours," the hospital's spokesperson said.