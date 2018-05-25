Kochi: Snake bites Civil Police Officer on VVIP security duty

KOCHI: A Civil Police Officer (CPO), who was deployed on VVIP security as part of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's visit here, was admitted to hospital after suffering a snake bite in the small hours of Thursday. The victim Rojin Jinson attached to the Kalamassery Armed Reserve police camp is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly. The incident occurred when the CPO was about to take rest inside the storeroom of a star hotel in Nedumbassery. The hotel authorities had provided the store room to the six-police officers deployed on VVIP duty.
"The snake bit the officer when he tried to push it away. Rojin raised an alarm following which the fellow officers rushed to his aid and took him to hospital. The police personnel also managed to catch the snake - a Russel's Viper - and showed it to the doctors," said an officer. The police officer has been administered anti-snake venom and he is currently under observation in the ICU as the venom is likely to affect the functioning of the kidney, which can be established only after 24 hours," the hospital's spokesperson said.
KOCHI: A Civil Police Officer (CPO), who was deployed on VVIP security as part of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's visit here, was admitted to hospital after suffering a snake bite in the small hours of Thursday. The victim Rojin Jinson attached to the Kalamassery Armed Reserve police camp is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly. The incident occurred when the CPO was about to take rest inside the storeroom of a star hotel in Nedumbassery. The hotel authorities had provided the store room to the six-police officers deployed on VVIP duty.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi CS assault: Police asks Deputy CM Sisodia to join probe
Activist Teesta Setalvad, husband's anticipatory bail plea rejected
HC seeks CBI stand on scribe Upendra Rai's plea to quash FIR
Will support those who took care of Gujjar community: Kirori Singh
No action against innocent: NCSC chief on April 2 Bharat Bandh