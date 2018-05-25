Home Cities Kochi

Legal Metrology Departmet imposes fine on school in Kochi

The Legal Metrology Department on Thursday initiated action against a Paravur-based private school for selling stationery items to students at an exorbitant price. The department conducted an

Published: 25th May 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department on Thursday initiated action against a Paravur-based private school for selling stationery items to students at an exorbitant price. The department conducted an inspection following complaints by parents in this regard. R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology Department, Central Zone, said the school authorities have been fined for flouting the norms. 
"A textbook with MRP Rs 45 was being sold by the school authorities for `50. Similarly, the MRP tag in the whitepaper bundles provided to the students was seen erased. 

"The glue provided to the students were packed by the school authorities and it did not contain any MRP tag. It is illegal to sell packaged goods without a licence. The school was charging `5,790 from each student for the stationery items," he said.A fine will be imposed on school authorities for flouting norms under section 30 of the Legal Metrology Act and sections 6 and 18 of the Packaged Commodity Rules.

The Legal Metrology Department has asked the school authorities to provide documents showing it has licence to sell packaged products. "If the school authorities fail to provide the licence details, a fine will be imposed for flouting the norms under section 27 of Packaged Commodity Rules," he said.

With the schools set to reopen, the Legal Metrology Department has decided to enhance checking in the coming days. "The parents can give information about the schools which are overcharging from students for the stationery goods. We will certainly take action if the complaints are found to be genuine," he said.

