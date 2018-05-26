UN Global Environment chief to visit CIAL today

By Express News Service

KOCHI:UN Environment Global chief Erik Solheim will be in Kochi for a day-long visit on Saturday, during which he will visit the Cochin International Airport (CIAL), the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. Solheim will also use the opportunity to learn more about other green initiatives in the state, besides interacting with school students participating in the Student’s Empowerment for Environmental Development (SEED) programme.

The programme reaches out to more than three million students to create awareness on environmental degradation and create a “green” culture in the state.Solheim will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and discuss areas of collaboration with UN Environment.