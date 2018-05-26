Home Cities Kochi

UN Global Environment chief to visit CIAL today

UN Environment Global chief Erik Solheim will be in Kochi for a day-long visit on Saturday, during which he will visit the Cochin International Airport (CIAL), the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. Solheim will also use the opportunity to learn more about other green initiatives in the state, besides interactin

Published: 26th May 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:UN Environment Global chief Erik Solheim will be in Kochi for a day-long visit on Saturday, during which he will visit the Cochin International Airport (CIAL), the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. Solheim will also use the opportunity to learn more about other green initiatives in the state, besides interacting with school students participating in the Student’s Empowerment for Environmental Development (SEED) programme.

The programme reaches out to more than three million students to create awareness on environmental degradation and create a “green” culture in the state.Solheim will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and discuss areas of collaboration with UN Environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch