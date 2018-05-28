Home Cities Kochi

City schools excel in CBSE Class-XII exams

The city schools put on an impressive show in the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) conducted by the CBSE, results of which were announced on Saturday.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The city schools put on an impressive show in the All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSCE) conducted by the CBSE, results of which were announced on Saturday. At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, of the 137 students who appeared for the exams, 110 secured distinction. Nayana Nair and Alphonso Mary Mathew emerged toppers in the science stream with 97.6 per cent and Aranza Christopher and T J Joel topped the commerce stream with 96.4 per cent marks.

At Campion School, Edappally, of the 82 students who appeared for the exams, 34 secured distinctions. Annu Jolly emerged the topper in the science stream with 95.6 per cent, while Swathi Sarath topped the commerce stream by securing 96.8 per cent marks. 

