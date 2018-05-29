Keeping mobiles aside and stepping outside

Kartik Jayan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a change, the Vasco da Gama Square in Fort Kochi was used as a public space like it was meant to be instead of a parking lot, as members from World Resources Institute- India and students of KMEA College organised an evening worth remembering for Fort Kochi residents.Calling the local people into action, Thanalkoottu was organised to remind everyone of what Fort Kochi could actually be. “This is an outreach to people to come out and use places like these for public activities,” said Rajeev Malagi, event organiser. “Just by restricting parking, the place looks much better. We hope this becomes a permanent structure and people continue to use this space for such activities.”

The area was turned into a fun place for passers-by of all ages with games and events. Even as the rain tried to play spoilsport, people continued to participate with undeterred spirits. The Zumba dance became a ‘Rain Zumba performance’. People flocked around - some with umbrellas and others enjoying direct contact with rain - to enjoy the same. With teenagers and adults playing different sports in one corner to kids having a go at life-size Snake and Ladders, Vasco da Gama Square looked livelier than ever. “It’s wonderful to have such events here. My son has thoroughly enjoyed himself today and I believe this should be made permanent,” said Jensen, a resident of Fort Kochi.

K J Maxi MLA, Standing Committee for Town Planning Chairperson Shiny Mathew and Standing Committee for Works Chairman P M Harris showed their support for the event. “People have been unable to access the public spaces due to multiple reasons. Street vendors set up stalls in such places and then it becomes a difficult process to drive them out. Fort Kochi is a place with a lot of heritage and history. We need to ensure that places like these are preserved for the future,” Maxi said.

“Fort Kochi is blessed with historical monuments, places and a lot of public spaces as well. These should be preserved and revitalised and used by the people around the year and not just for events like these. It creates a social atmosphere and promotes a healthier lifestyle,” said Jaya, Director for Urban Development at WRI India.The Kochi Corporation has not just shown its support to the event but also has plans to make this a permanent public square. Rest assured, the people of Fort Kochi may soon have their very own public space for a better lifestyle.