Home Cities Kochi

Sunny days ahead in theatre

Actors venturing into production is not a new thing for Mollywood. Lead actors like Prithviraj, Asif Ali and Kunchacko Boban have come up with films under their production banner.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actors venturing into production is not a new thing for Mollywood. Lead actors like Prithviraj, Asif Ali and Kunchacko Boban have come up with films under their production banner.
Young icon Sunny Wayne is now set to join this bandwagon, but with a slight difference. The actor has chosen to produce a play, rather than a movie. He announced his production company ‘Sunny Wayne Productions’ at a function at Kochi Mariott on Monday and took up the award-winning Malayalam play ‘Moment Just Before Death’, as his maiden venture. Actor Siddique unveiled the logo of the production company and the poster of the play.  

“There are a lot of people who love theatre and drama but are deprived of opportunities,” said Sunny. He said he was completely driven by the execution of the play directed by Liju Krishna, an alumnus of the School of Drama, Thrissur, and by the actor’s performance and this prompted him to take up the project. “Through this, I wish to bridge the gap between cinema and theatre. I dedicate this venture to my gurus,” he said.

After launching the logo, Siddique expressed his happiness and support to Sunny. Siddique said he does not have any theatre experience and always considers plays with trepidation and curiosity. “I am very shy to do a shirtless scene and have never done it in movies. In this play, the actor has enacted such a character for more than an hour live on stage, I can never think of doing that,” he said.

Liju expressed his appreciation of Sunny for supporting the play and said this as an inspiration for young actors. According to Liju, the play follows a non-linear pattern and was a challenging process. “Theatre is our energy and we will try to bring out the best,” he said.A special show of Moments Just Before Death will be staged at JT Pac, Tripunithura, on June 10 at 7 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners