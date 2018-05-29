Sunny days ahead in theatre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actors venturing into production is not a new thing for Mollywood. Lead actors like Prithviraj, Asif Ali and Kunchacko Boban have come up with films under their production banner.

Young icon Sunny Wayne is now set to join this bandwagon, but with a slight difference. The actor has chosen to produce a play, rather than a movie. He announced his production company ‘Sunny Wayne Productions’ at a function at Kochi Mariott on Monday and took up the award-winning Malayalam play ‘Moment Just Before Death’, as his maiden venture. Actor Siddique unveiled the logo of the production company and the poster of the play.

“There are a lot of people who love theatre and drama but are deprived of opportunities,” said Sunny. He said he was completely driven by the execution of the play directed by Liju Krishna, an alumnus of the School of Drama, Thrissur, and by the actor’s performance and this prompted him to take up the project. “Through this, I wish to bridge the gap between cinema and theatre. I dedicate this venture to my gurus,” he said.

After launching the logo, Siddique expressed his happiness and support to Sunny. Siddique said he does not have any theatre experience and always considers plays with trepidation and curiosity. “I am very shy to do a shirtless scene and have never done it in movies. In this play, the actor has enacted such a character for more than an hour live on stage, I can never think of doing that,” he said.

Liju expressed his appreciation of Sunny for supporting the play and said this as an inspiration for young actors. According to Liju, the play follows a non-linear pattern and was a challenging process. “Theatre is our energy and we will try to bring out the best,” he said.A special show of Moments Just Before Death will be staged at JT Pac, Tripunithura, on June 10 at 7 pm.