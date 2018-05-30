HSE director told to extend application date till May 31

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Higher Secondary Education director to extend the deadline for submitting an application for admission to Plus-One course in the state stream till Thursday (May 31) so as to enable CBSE students to apply for the course. The CBSE Class X exam results were announced on Tuesday.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Babychan Cyriac, PTA president, St Mary’s English Medium school, Kozhikode, and others.The court had earlier ordered to extend the last date for submission of application to Plus-Two courses in the higher secondary schools till May 30.

According to the petitioners, the state Higher Secondary Education Department had invited applications for admission to Plus-One course and the last date for submission of applications was fixed as May 18.

The petitioners said as a result, the majority of students who had undergone Class X in the CBSE stream will not be able to submit their application for Plus-One course in higher secondary schools. In fact, there was no bar on the CBSE students for securing admission in the state higher secondary schools. The authorities should have waited till the declaration of the CBSE Class X results before stipulating a deadline for submission of applications.