Welcoming them to the world of letters

KOCHI:Yet another school year is about to start. Children, parents and the schools are all gearing up for the new academic year. Though this year, the schools are reopening on two different days, June 1 and 4, the preparations to welcome children are in full swing. Besides, 'Pravesanolsavam', an initiative of the Education Department welcoming the first graders to government lower primary schools, the CBSE and ICSE institutions too have come up with their own programmes to ease the tiny tots into the world of academics.

According to Sajoy, district officer of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, this year, the Pravesanolsavam is being held at Maneed Govt LP School at Piravom.

"The school was selected due to various reasons. The school got the maximum number of admissions, around 45, in the Piravom education sub-district. It is a very good achievement," he said. Maneed has distinguished itself with other achievements. "The Government High School here did well during the State School Athletics meet. It came sixth in the state with many of its students bagging gold in many events," he added.

Sajoy said a veritable treat awaits the tiny tots. "The function will begin with a colourful procession. Once the procession reaches the Govt LPS, the kids along with the dignitaries on the dais will together light the lamps. They will also be given sweets and caps. During the function, a school kit containing books, bag, stationery items and umbrella will be distributed among the children," he said.

The older kids needn't fret that they have been overlooked by the authorities. "The students studying in the nearby VHSE too will be accorded a grand welcome," Sajoy added.

Once the function culminates, authorities have arranged a sumptuous meal with fried rice and ice cream on the menu. "Food has been arranged for over 500," he said.

If this is the manner in which the government plans to welcome the young ones, CBSE schools have their own individual styles. According to James George, a parent, CBSE schools too have a Pravesanolsavam of sorts. "Last year, when my kid joined LKG, the school welcomed her with balloons and chocolates. Such gestures help comfort the child who after spending nearly four years cocooned in their homes venture out into an unknown place and have to interact with strangers," he said.

