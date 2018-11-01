Know it, Earn it: Here are some funding methods for a start up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Funding is a big step in the start-up journey to make sure you are well versed with the terms that will crop up in the process. These are a few successful methods.



Bridge Loan: A short-term loan that is used until a company gets permanently financed or gets rid of an existing obligation. Angel Investor: A rich investor who shells out capital for your start-up, in the form of convertible debt or for ownership equity.

Tender Offer: An offer to purchase shareholders’ shares in a company.

Valuation: The process of determining the economic value of a business or company.

Intellectual Property: Unlike tangible assets like computers or office, intellectual property is a collection of ideas and concepts.

