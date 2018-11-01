Home Cities Kochi

Know it, Earn it: Here are some funding methods for a start up

Funding is a big step in the start-up journey to make sure you are well versed with the terms that will crop up in the process.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Funding is a big step in the start-up journey to make sure you are well versed with the terms that will crop up in the process. These are a few successful methods.  
 

Bridge Loan:  A short-term loan that is used until a company gets permanently financed or gets rid of an existing obligation.  Angel Investor: A rich investor who shells out capital for your start-up, in the form of convertible debt or for ownership equity. 
Tender Offer: An offer to purchase shareholders’ shares in a company.
Valuation:  The process of determining the economic value of a business or company.
Intellectual Property: Unlike tangible assets like computers or office, intellectual property is a collection of ideas and concepts. 

Funding is a big step in the start-up journey to make sure you are well versed with the terms that will crop up in the process. These are a few successful methods. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
funding invstment start ups

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp