Wheels of Terror: Private bus turns killer again in Kerala

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: They did it again. The reckless private buses have cruelly robbed off another life, turning the streets into a death trap. The death of the youngster at Kalamassery on Tuesday night after being mowed down by a speeding bus has time and again proved that authorities are yet to rein in these killers.

Roads turn killing fields
As per the official data, around 132 accidents were caused by private buses between January and September. As many as 15 people lost their lives while 61 sustained grievous injuries and 35 escaped with minor injuries. Sadly, in the majority of cases, it is pedestrians who are the victims. 

But, are the drivers made answerable for their heinous and reckless acts? Not really. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ernakulam Laljy P,  drivers are charged with IPC 304 (A) for incidents causing death and IPC 304 if there is no death.

“We usually recommend the RTO to suspend the licence of the driver who commits the grave errors. If the accident results in death, we ensure permanent suspension of licence,” he added. 

Despite these claims, only IPC 279 is slapped on these drivers in most cases, which amount to rash driving on a public way. The clause stipulates im­prisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine of Rs 1000, or with both. 

However, a police officer on conditions of anonymity said the majority of such cases are settled out of court. “Though many of these victims are emotional about these cases in the beginning, they later become disinterested due to legal hassles,” he said. 

On the other hand, the Regional Transport Officer said the office ensures the erred driver doesn’t get back to wheels again. “We coordinate with the Traffic Police to suspend the driver’s licence permanently. In addition, we have ensured the functioning of speed governors in every bus plying inside the city. Constant awareness programmes are also held for drivers,” says Joji P Jose, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.  

Criminals turn drivers
Considering the numerous complaints against the behaviour of bus employees, authorities have started coordinating with the bus owners to verify the background of employees. “The police verification of individuals who are employed in the city buses is mandatory. We thoroughly check their background before giving approval. The bus owners are very cooperative,” adds Laljy.

However, MB Satyan, president, Private Bus Operators Association (PBOA) said all these claims about police verification are not true.  “If a person hailing from Idukki come up with a police verification of his area, how can we say that he isn’t committing a crime in the other part of the state?”

The bus owners, according to him, are helpless too. “It is the employees who run the show. As we are short of hands, we may opt not to act against those with a criminal background. There are even many who drive without a licence in the city.  Though we are committed to using speed governors, we don’t know whether these employees are switching it off or not,”  says M  B Sathyan.

Let off the hook easily?
TAGS
Kerala road accidents

