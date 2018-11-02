Edakochi fish farm to be developed for tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fisheries Department has decided to develop its fish farm located at Edakochi and tap its tourism potential. A meeting in this regard chaired by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma was held in Kochi on Thursday. The meeting was held based on the letter sent by John Fernandez MLA on developing the fish farm.

The farm, spread over 27 acres of land, is situated close to the Vembanad Lake. Eight fishponds were constructed inside the farm at a cost of C12 crores. Recently, the authorities have started selling the fish from the farm once a week.

More than 100 people gather outside the farm to buy the fish. Since there is no selling point at the farm, the fish are sold from a small outlet located in the street. Similarly, there is no proper way to enter the farm. It was decided to set up one sales counter with storage facility immediately.

The farm, with its three acres of paddy field and several Chinese fishing nets nearby and close to the Vembanad Lake, offers vast tourism potential. John Fernandez MLA said cottages will be constructed close to the lake and a restaurant will be opened so that tourists can experience village tourism. Facilities for backwater cruising and leisure events like angling and netting the fishes will lure tourists.

Once the water metro becomes operational, the place can be connected to Kumbalangi tourist village.