Home Cities Kochi

Edakochi fish farm to be developed for tourism

The Fisheries Department has decided to develop its fish farm located at Edakochi and tap its tourism potential.

Published: 02nd November 2018 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fisheries Department has decided to develop its fish farm located at Edakochi and tap its tourism potential. A meeting in this regard chaired by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma was held in Kochi on Thursday. The meeting was held based on the letter sent by John Fernandez MLA on developing the fish farm.

The farm, spread over 27 acres of land, is situated close to the Vembanad Lake. Eight fishponds were constructed inside the farm at a cost of C12 crores. Recently, the authorities have started selling the fish from the farm once a week.

More than 100 people gather outside the farm to buy the fish. Since there is no selling point at the farm, the fish are sold from a small outlet located in the street. Similarly, there is no proper way to enter the farm. It was decided to set up one sales counter with storage facility immediately.

The farm, with its three acres of paddy field and several Chinese fishing nets nearby and close to the Vembanad Lake, offers vast tourism potential. John Fernandez MLA said cottages will be constructed close to the lake and a restaurant will be opened so that tourists can experience village tourism. Facilities for backwater cruising and leisure events like angling and netting the fishes will lure tourists.
Once the water metro becomes operational, the place can be connected to Kumbalangi tourist village.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fisheries Department Edakochi fish farm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp