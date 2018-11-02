Locks of love

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jaji Sunil represented India in the Creative and Innovative Hairdo category of Festival ‘Internazionale Della Coiffure E Del’Estetica 2018 held in Italy and came third. And she has been thrilled by the experience.“I was privileged enough to compete with top-notch hair stylists and hair artists. The competition was very tough. We were given only 40 minutes to finish the ‘evening look’ segment which was the highlight of the competition. Perfection is the key in hairstyling,” said Jaji.

Jaji Sunil in action

After completing her studies in fashion technology from ALT College, Sarjapur, Bangalore, she started a ready-made garment manufacturing unit. It did not do well and so she had to close it down.

However, that did not deter her. Jaji joined a beauty therapy course at Javed Habib’s Hair Academy, Bangalore. Later, she did a doctorate on the subject, ‘Beauty and Cosmetology’ from Colombo University.

In 2002, she started ‘Jajis Innovation’, a unisex beauty studio with skin, hair and bridal makeover services at Kollam.

They have their own skin care products which are paraben-free, such as Jajis whitening cream for men and women, sunscreen gel, depigmentation cream, soothing rose, patchouli face wash and hydrating papaya and hibiscus moisturisers.“Our motto is to ‘Redefine beauty in God’s own country’. Beauty has to be enhanced and treasured. Skin colour has nothing to do with a person’s personality. We chose our models from the general public. Attitude says it all and not skin colour,” she said.

Jajis Innovation was the official makeup partner for the ramp show of the Indian Fashion League which was held at Kochi recently.She is also involved in the Miss Millennial pageant. “With the knowledge that I have acquired, our research desk has brought out unique skin care treatments like skin whitening, tan removal, and total rejuvenation of hair growth.”

In the future, she plans to expand across Kerala.She said that women should be proud of themselves. “Women of all ages should take care of their skin and hair. Good skin and hair accentuates your appearance and improves your confidence,” said Jaji.