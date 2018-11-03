Home Cities Kochi

Drug peddlers held for abusing girl

A day after the Tripunithura police arrested a music teacher for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, the Munambam police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of abusing a minor girl.

By Express News Service

The arrested are Vibi, 27, and Sam Antony, 20, of Pallippuram village in Ernakulam. The duo raped the victim multiple times at a house at Munambam and in a fishing boat near Pallippuram. A police team led by Munambam sub-inspector T V Shibu arrested the accused following a complaint. According to the police, both the accused got acquainted with the girl through Facebook. “They used to chat with the girl for a few months. Finally, they gained her trust and asked to come to the place they had fixed earlier,” said the police. 

The police also seized ganja from Vibi’s possession. “A separate case has also been registered against the accused in this regard,” a police officer said. According to the police, the girl is now being kept at the Observation Home at Kakkanad. “She was found abandoned at the KSRTC bus stand last week. A passenger grew suspicious of her and alerted the police promptly,” the police said.

