Serial theft: Arrest of more suspects likely

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police have begun a probe to check whether the members of the robbery gang, who were arrested on Friday in connection with series of thefts in the city, are involved in more such cases.Abhilash, 23, of Malappuram, and C K Shameer, 28, of Aluva, were arrested by the police after being found under suspicious circumstances on Market Road in the early hours. A manhunt is on to nab two more members of the gang who are on the run.

“The other accused persons have been identified and they will be arrested soon,” said Ernakulam Central SI Joseph Sajan. According to the police, Abhilash, a history-sheeter, was involved in a theft at a restaurant at Madhava Pharmacy Junction in the city. Later, he teamed up with Shameer to target shop on Post Office Link Road. They have also confessed to a theft at Pattambi Maruthoor Thali Siva Temple.

Earlier, the police had constituted a special squad to intensify patrolling at Ernakulam Market and nearby areas, where several thefts were reported in the past few months. According to the officers, the gang was found in possession of weapons that could be used for break-ins. They tried to flee the scene when questioned by policemen, who had to chase them down. They were reportedly attempting to break into a jewellery shop when they were intercepted by the police, the officers said. The accused persons were produced before the court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

A series of thefts by masked gang started with break-ins in six shops on Jew Street. It was followed by a slew of thefts in shops on Merchant Road, Market Road, Convent Junction, SA Road, and TD Road. Around 30 shops were targeted, and around `6 lakh was looted. The traders in the area have decided to install around 65 CCTV cameras at sensitive points.