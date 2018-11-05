Kids, unleash your creative spirit

Home Cities Kochi

The hub, launched in late October, will conduct workshops every other week for children and adults.

The Crafer’s HUB at Panampilly Nagar

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Asplash of bright colours. That’s what a kid needs these days.  After a day of endless homework and scoldings from the teachers, a speck of creative time is just the chicken soup for the young soul. In this competitive scene when all that matters is the high marks and subsequent tuition classes, the need to have a quality time with the creative side of the brain just doesn’t seem to be anyone’s priority though.
Fret not, here is a space exclusively for that: The Crafter’s HUB in Panampilly Nagar.

The brainchild of Kochi-based crafter Haseena Kutty, The Crafter’s HUB is a creative space aimed at training children from the age of six to learn creative arts and thereby get acquainted with the right side of the brain. “In the city, there are a lot of hangouts for people to meet. But there is a dearth of places that let you explore your creative side. In today’s age, because there are a lot of gadgets around, being creative has become a necessity. Some time ago, during a conversation with a psychologist, I was told that bright colours bring about a positive change in children. This hub was opened just to serve this purpose,” says Haseena.

The hub, launched in late October, will conduct workshops every other week for children and adults. The proprietors of the hub will plan a slew of activities and workshop for a whole month and people can choose from this.

“Each week, a workshop on a certain craft will be held for both children and adults. For children, the workshop will be conducted in three batches, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings of the respective weeks. We are equipped to host 10 children at a time because we need to engage with each child personally,” says Haseena.

A fee will be charged for each workshop and all materials will be provided at the hub.As of now, each workshop is crafted for everyone above the age of six. “We will soon be able to accommodate children below the age of six and adults,” she says.

The first workshop of the hub began on November 5. “This one is about creating paper bag puppets. We already have 15 children registered for the workshop,” says Haseena.

For more details about workshops, contact Haseena Kutty at 9645100333.


Workshops to remember

Paper bag puppet: November 5, 7, 9
Paper hot air balloon: November 12, 14, 16
Popsicle Christmas ornaments: November 19, 21, 23

