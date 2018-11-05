Spreading the ballads of resurgence 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When she thought about providing solace to families who went through the harrowing floods, Preety Bhalla, the renowned Bollywood singer, didn’t have to think twice to use her musical prowess to spread the stories of optimism, courage and resilience. Appreciating the spirits of resurgence shown by Keralites to fight against the floods and to rebuild Kerala, a music video titled as ‘Munneridaam’ has launched by Preety and team.

The song portrays how Kerala should bounce back from flood situation and encourage everyone towards getting back to normal life again. The idea of singing a song and releasing the video came to her mind when she arrived in Kerala last month as the judge of Miss Kerala 2018. “As singers and artists, we wanted to do our contribution through music,” she said.

The music video is directed by Suraj Ramakrishnan. Glen has composed music for the song.

The Hindi lyrics of the song penned by Shaheen Iqbal and Deepak G has written the lyrics in Malayalam. The song was filmed at various flood-affected areas including Kadamakudy. “Even the backing vocalists are those who have faced the flood situation in Kerala,” said Preety. Preety added that she is closely associated with Kerala through her husband Deepu Paul, who is a native of Ernakulam.

The news of floods and destruction in Kerala was very hard to believe. She also pointed out that this song will be included in all her upcoming musical programmes so that the hardships faced by the people of Kerala and how they rebuild the State will be known to various parts of the world. Preety became popular through her songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Sharing her experiences of singing the song in Malayalam song she said that it was a bit of a struggle for her but with the help of the team she was able to pull it off.

“The thought of coming up with a video occurred to us long back but was not able to do so, but when Preety approached us of doing something in connection with the floods, we were happy to do it,” said Mahesh Manohar, a team member. Releasing the video during the Kerala Piravi day is a reminder to people to focus on the real issues of commoners in the society without shelter and financial assistance, he added.