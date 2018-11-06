BSNL launches its first 4G network in Idukki; 124 towers to be upgraded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Idukki will be the first district in the country to get the BSNL's high-speed 4G network. The state-run agency which launched the 4G network service in the forested, mountainous region of the state two months back is all set to complete the modernisation process within a week.

As per the plan, BSNL will upgrade nearly 124 towers to 4G mode to provide high-speed internet connection across the district. "Already we have converted 47 towers at Thodupuzha to 4G mode. Within one week the whole district will get the 4G network," said a BSNL spokesperson. Though BSNL launched the 4G service in Maharashtra for the first time, it failed to get a fillip. "The service we have started from Udumbanchola, Senapathi, Chemannar and Santhanpara in Idukki district reached Lakshadweep as well. With the completion of the installation, BSNL users can enjoy high-speed internet at low cost," said the spokesperson.

BSNL had come to an agreement with the Nokia company to provide the sophisticated equipment to upgrade the towers."We have already started the 4G sim distribution in the area and are getting a good response from the public. With BSNL expanding its wings, the public's long-time worry of network issues will be resolved," he said.

Meanwhile, the BSNL is set to launch the 4G service in Ernakulam district in the second phase ."The machines for the modernisation of towers have already reached the main office. We hope the work will start in a few months," he said.