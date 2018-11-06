Home Cities Kochi

Flood aftermath won’t affect conduct of Cochin Carnival

Though many cultural events were postponed in the state after flood, Cochin Carnival will be held in all its grandeur this time too.

Published: 06th November 2018 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though many cultural events were postponed in the state after flood, Cochin Carnival will be held in all its grandeur this time too.The preparations for the 35th edition of Cochin Carnival has kickstarted with the organising committee meeting being held at Fort Kochi Taluk Office last week.
The aftermath of the floods won’t directly affect the event as it is majorly sponsored by local people and private parties and not really reliant on government funds. Snehil Kumar Singh IAS, sub-collector and the chairman of Cochin Carnival, chaired the meeting.

He said: “As the event is mainly sponsored, government restrictions will not have any effect on the event. The event will  be held as usual.”Singh also stressed on establishing the event as a brand. “We have to make it more interactive to promote its brand name. It’s not about commercialising the event, but spreading the values and togetherness of the carnival to the national level,” he added. Carnival advisor K J Sohan and Town Planning Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew also spoke.

The carnival which was started in 1984 will bring in events like chavittunatakam, music concerts, backwater kayaking, kurash, All Kerala Badminton Tournament,  cycle race, kite flying, softball and many amongst others this time.  Along with restarting the swimming competition which has been stopped during the past few years,  the organising committee has decided to limit the usage of flex boards on the backdrop of the recent HC verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp