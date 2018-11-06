Flood aftermath won’t affect conduct of Cochin Carnival

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though many cultural events were postponed in the state after flood, Cochin Carnival will be held in all its grandeur this time too.The preparations for the 35th edition of Cochin Carnival has kickstarted with the organising committee meeting being held at Fort Kochi Taluk Office last week.

The aftermath of the floods won’t directly affect the event as it is majorly sponsored by local people and private parties and not really reliant on government funds. Snehil Kumar Singh IAS, sub-collector and the chairman of Cochin Carnival, chaired the meeting.

He said: “As the event is mainly sponsored, government restrictions will not have any effect on the event. The event will be held as usual.”Singh also stressed on establishing the event as a brand. “We have to make it more interactive to promote its brand name. It’s not about commercialising the event, but spreading the values and togetherness of the carnival to the national level,” he added. Carnival advisor K J Sohan and Town Planning Committee chairperson Shiny Mathew also spoke.

The carnival which was started in 1984 will bring in events like chavittunatakam, music concerts, backwater kayaking, kurash, All Kerala Badminton Tournament, cycle race, kite flying, softball and many amongst others this time. Along with restarting the swimming competition which has been stopped during the past few years, the organising committee has decided to limit the usage of flex boards on the backdrop of the recent HC verdict.