National Ayurveda Day fete held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district-level National Ayurveda Day celebrations were held at the District Ayurveda Hospital on Monday. Inaugurating the celebrations, K V Thomas MP said the developmental activities planned at the hospital to provide better amenities to the public should be completed on time.

The district-level celebration was jointly organised by the Ayush Department under the state government, Indian Systems of Medicine, Kerala Chapter and National Ayush Mission.A P M Mohammed Hanish, MD, KMRL, delivered the keynote address at the function presided over by Adv Abdul Muthalib, Vice President, Ernakulam District Panchayat. The prizes for the winners of the essay competition conducted for school students in connection with the Day were presented.

Hibi Eden MLA flagged off the procession that started from the hospital prior to the inaugural function, organized in cooperation with Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), and Ayurveda Hospital Management Association (AHMI).