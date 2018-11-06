Home Cities Kochi

RailYatri offers C375 discount on railway tickets

Its service in coordination with experienced travel agents will ease off the passengers’ concerns about the complexity of getting a confirmed the preferred train.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: RailYatri, renowned website which assists passengers to have a hassle-free journey, is coming up with ‘Maha-Bachat Festive Discount’ offer which will give users a discount of C375 on train tickets. Though discounts are normal during the festive season, this is for the first time such a huge discount is being offered on train tickets in India. The offer will be on till November 30.

Its service in coordination with experienced travel agents will ease off the passengers’ concerns about the complexity of getting a confirmed the preferred train.“Festive rush is big in India and we have seen bookings doubling in the last one month with nearly everyone planning to travel to their hometown or visit relatives in the next couple of days. As a goodwill gesture to all its loyal users, RailYatri is offering this never-before discount of C375 on train tickets,” said Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder of RailYatri.
Though bookings have to be made before November 30, the travel date can be up to March 31, 2019. The offer is redeemable both on RailYatri app as well as RailYatri.in website.

