Home Cities Kochi

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profits up 40pc

The Net profit for the quarter of the standalone entity (which excludes subsidiaries) is reported at Rs 192.75 crore.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Manappuram Finance (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manappuram Finance declared a consolidated net profit of Rs 221 crore for the quarter ended September 30, a jump of 40 per cent over the Rs 158 crore recorded in Q2 of the previous fiscal on Tuesday.
The Net profit for the quarter of the standalone entity (which excludes subsidiaries) is reported at Rs 192.75 crore. The total consolidated operating income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,014.44 crore, an increase of 22 per cent in comparison to Rs 830 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to Rs 17,190 crore, from Rs 13,723 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. An interim dividend of Rs 0.55 per share of face value of Rs 2 was declared by the company.  The company’s gold loan assets under management (AUM) went up by 17 per cent to Rs 12,592 crore, from Rs 10,760 crore in the year-ago quarter.

V P Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said, “Our performance during the quarter builds well upon the base established by our first quarter results. We remain on course to deliver good growth and profitability in the current year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manappuram Finance assets under management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp