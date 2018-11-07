Home Cities Kochi

Woman, daughter die in accident

The driver of the van who surrendered before the police confessed the accident took place while he was speeding to overtake a vehicle.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 40-year old woman and her daughter were killed and her son seriously injured when a speeding pick-up van rammed the scooter they were riding at Schoolmuttam in Njarakkal on Tuesday.
According to police officers, the victims are Shiji Martin and Chrisiya, 8, of Elamkunnapuzha.
The accident occurred at Schoolmuttam Junction opposite the SBI Puthuvype branch at 11.10 am.
Crispin, 10, son of Shiji, is in a critical condition at a city hospital.

"Due to the impact of the head-on collision, the trio was thrown onto the road. While Shiji succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, her daughter died on the spot. The van was proceeding towards North Paravur and the scooter was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the van who surrendered before the police confessed the accident took place while he was speeding to overtake a vehicle. The Njarakkal police have registered a case against the van driver under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of IPC.

